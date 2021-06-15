Some movies are not just what meets the eyes but much beyond them. The allegory packed in them by the filmmaker is something he hopes the world unfolds. Sometimes it reaches the shore, sometimes sinks never to be spoken about ever. Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover, who have shaped the latest Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, is one such pair who layer their universe in more than one way possible.

Advertisement

If you haven’t yet watched Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, head back because this piece is full of spoilers. Also, why haven’t you? Dibakar and Varun joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat and took a moment to break down the climax of their film and if there was more to it than we saw on the surface. There definitely was. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

For the ones who have seen Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, you might have observed when Sandy (Parineeti Chopra), who is in jail by the end, receives some pictures in an envelope from Pinky (Arjun Kapoor), who is now in Nepal. While she is going through those pictures, the camera zooms into one with a little girl dressed in all black. This is followed by a girl in the jail smiling at Sandy and Sandy waving in reply to the girl. The movie ends.

Talking about the allegory here about the little girls, Dibakar Banerjee says, “I have two daughters, to mere dimag me emotion tha for the girl child. Abhi kya hai, girl child ke liye emotion na ye waisa hi hai ki ek Brahman ka sochna ki mein Daliton ka uddhar karoon. To mein us emotion mein nhi jaa raha hoon. Ya ek Hindu ka ye manna ki yaar ek Musalman bhi insaan hai, to mein us tarah ki emotions mein bilkul nhi jaa raha hoon, kyuki uske andar ek superiority hai ki arey yaar inko upar uthake lana hai. Aisa nahi. Lekin fir bhi hum jab kisi bhi inequality ki baat karte hai humein pata hain ki girl child ke sath bohot kuch hota hain humare desh mein, aur kisi bhi desh mein, aisa nahi hai ki India ne kuch BA kiya hua hai ya PHD ki hui hai patriarchy mein. Mene kaafi deshon ko dekha hain and unme alag alag tareeqo se patriarchy maujood hai.”

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar director Dibakar Banerjee added, “To girl child ke ek core emotion se kyuki Sandy (Parineeti Chopra) ke pet me ek baccha hai jo shayad bacchi ho sakti hain. Humari film me ek code hai jab woh doctor jiske paas vo Sandy ka check up karane jaata hai vo angoor rakhta hai. Kaafi aise illegal arbortion clinics mein jab ek bache ka gender dekh lete hai vo, to fir vo kuch bolte nhi hain, vo grape rakhte hai ya for a boy banana rakhte hain. To ye Varun (Grover) ki research thi. To humne usko udr. Aur vo choti choti chize hai jo kuch log samjhenge aur kuch nhi. But hum usko jyada highlight nhi karna chahtein the. Kyunki woh karenge to film preachy hojaegi and Sandy aur Pinky ki asli takrar hai jiske liye agar kuch bhi log enjoy kare to us takraar ke liye enjoy kare.”

Dibakar Banerjee then moves on to explain the little girl and Sandy’s non-verbal interaction in the jail. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar director says, “Puri film mein agar aap dekhenge to 3 lamhein hai. Pehla hai, jab ek ladki aake unki gaadi saaf karti hai and bolte hai tumhare 10 bache honge 100 bache honge. Ye mere sath hua tha. So woh mene replicate kiya. Doosri bar jab ek bacchi dikhti hain, vo hai Sandy interval se pehle nadi ke kinare baithi hui hai aur 2 ladkiyan jo waha baithi hoti hai vo usko wave karti hai and kehti hai ‘hi’, but Sandy unko answer nhi karti. Kyunki Uttarakhand me tourist aatein rehte hai and bacho ko agar aap dekhoge to vo sabko wave karte hai.”

Dibakar Banerjee added, “Aur Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar ke end me jab Sandy jail mein hai to uske sath ek aur aurat baithi hai. Jo jail me hai due to some reason. Aur shayad uski beti usse milne aayi hai aur vo ghum rahi hai. Aur vo Sandy ko dekh kar hasti hain and Sandy usko wave karti hain and the movie ends. To mere liye ye ek kind of climb tha of Sandy kind of climbing across class and acknowledging her own self and also that bit about the girl child.”

The filmmaker then goes on to say how this makes sense now and feels so good, but he can go and explain that to everyone. Dibakar Banerjee concludes, “Now me aapko explain kar raha hoon kitna acha lag raha hai. Now the problem is har bar mein ya Varun film ke sath khade nhi ho sakte.”

Catch the conversation right here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom Is Releasing On Big Screens! Release Date Officially Out Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube