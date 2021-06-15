Aamir Khan is one of the top-most actors of our country today. Not only is he one of the most popular celebrities in India, but he is also someone who is earning a lot of money. But can you ever imagine that there was a time when his father, Tahir Hussain, was in a huge financial crisis because of which his entire family, including a young Aamir, was almost on the roads?

Recently, Mr Perfectionist revealed his struggle story during a media interaction. Basically, one of his most-loved films, Lagaan, turned 20-years-old. Aamir, who had earlier claimed that he would never become a producer, ended up producing this film which eventually became one of the biggest films in Indian cinema. It was on this occasion that he opened up about how his father could not make it big as a producer.

Aamir Khan claimed that his aversion to being a producer arose from the financial difficulties he’d seen his father, Tahir Hussain, deal with. In a media interaction, he said, “I come from a film family, I’ve seen my uncle make movies, I’ve seen my father making movies. My father was a very enthusiastic producer, a good producer. But he didn’t know how to do business, so he never made any money. And he only had problems. One film took eight years to make, and another took three years.”

Aamir Khan continued, “He was in great debt, and I’ve seen my father go through an enormous financial crisis. He was almost bankrupt, and we were almost on the roads. We were small at that time. I remember the phone used to ring, and people would call and ask for their money. He used to tell them that he’s put the money in the film, and this conversation would go on for three-four years.”

Our heart broke at the point when Aamir recalled his mother telling him about his father waking up in the middle of the night to search for his graduation certificate as he feared he would soon need a job. “A man in his 40s is telling his wife that he’s looking for his graduation certificate; that was our situation,” he said, adding that this is why he never wanted to be a producer.

But Aamir Khan ended up producing Lagaan ‘by accident’ because he couldn’t find anyone else for the job. He said that even then, he was under the impression that he would stop producing after Lagaan. But fate had something else planned for him, and we are glad for it.

