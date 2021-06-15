Kangana Ranaut has time and again made the headlines. This time she has made in the news for yet another legal issue. As per reports, the actress has moved to the Bombay High Court after the passport authority reportedly raised objections against renewing her document over an FIR filed against her. Read on for all the details.

The Queen actress’ passport will expire on September 15, and hence she approached the authority to renew it. She began the process as she is required to travel to Budapest for the shoot of Dhaakad from June 15 till August 30, 2021. The application is due to be heard by Bombay HC today.

As reported by the Times Of India, the passport authority raised objections to renew Kangana Ranaut’s document after she disclosed an FIR was filed against her in the Munawar Ali case over her social media posts. For those who do not know, in 2020, the FIR was filed over the Gangster actress and her sister’s, Rangoli Chandel, social media posts alleging that it was to instigate communal violence. However, after both had appealed to quash the FIR, the Court had granted them protection from arrest and coercive action by Mumbai Police.

The actress has now appeared before the Bombay High Court to seek an order to direct the renewal of her passport. The site also reported that she demands to confirm that “the magistrate’s order and FIR under challenge before the HC would not compromise her rights” for passport renewal. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, told Bombay HC that when the actress applied for the renewal to the authority, they expressed inability to renew it without appropriate Court order citing the FIR against the actress.

Rizwan Siddiquee also informed the Court of Kangana’s travel plans and said, “She had a schedule to travel to Budapest, Hungary from 15th of June, 2021 till 30th of August, 2021 in order to complete the second shooting schedule of a Hindi Film, Dhaakad.” However, owing to the issue of renewal, the actress could not make it. The lawyer also said that Kangana Ranaut needs to be present for the shoot to meet her commitments as huge investments had been made for the shoot by the production house.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has multiple films in her kitty currently, including Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas.

