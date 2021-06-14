Just like several other films, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha too has come under the wrath of the pandemic. The film, which began shooting before the first lockdown, came to a halt that time. Then eventually, when things started getting back to normal, the crew started shooting again. Unfortunately, the second wave led to a halt again. But, it looks like now nothing can stop the film from reaching the finish line. As reported, Khan will begin shooting from today.

Yes! You heard that right. After the cases went uphill during the second wave, many TV shows migrated to Gujarat, Silvassa etc. But, the filmmakers preferred to wait till the situation improved to some extent. Thankfully, the Covid-19 cases have been declining steadily, prompting the Maharashtra government to go for a level-based unlocking strategy. According to this strategy, the districts and cities with the least cases and least positivity will be in Level 1 and can fully open. Meanwhile, those in Level 5 will have the most restrictions. Mumbai falls in level 3, and as per the rules, shooting can be resumed. But with certain rules. Keep scrolling further to know more about Aamir and his film’s shoot.

As per the rules, the shooting can take place only till 5 pm and only in a bubble. According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, not all filmmakers are ready to take the plunge of starting to shoot. Last week, the shoot of Maharaja, starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid and produced by Yash Raj Films, resumed. This week, Akshay Kumar is expected to film Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. A few films have also gone on floors, but a majority of them, as expected, has decided to wait till the city moves to Level 2 or Level 1.

And now it has come to light that Aamir Khan, too, will follow in his son Junaid Khan’s footsteps. A source says, “Aamir will resume the shoot of his ambitious film, Laal Singh Chaddha, from today, in Mumbai. It’s a small schedule and won’t last for long. Aamir and director Advait Chandan decided to shoot as they realized that despite the limitations, they would be able to finish filming some portions. All precautions have been taken, and they are shooting with minimal crew.”

Reportedly Aamir wants to wrap up this small schedule before he gears up for the big Kargil leg of the film.

Last week, Aamir Khan has seen in public sporting a new haircut. It immediately led everyone to speculate whether this new hairdo is a part of his look in Laal Singh Chaddha. Well, we only hope that there are no more hurdles awaiting for the film and this time the actor can finish shooting the film completely without any breaks.

