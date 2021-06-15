Actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday shared an asana on Instagram that would help relieve pent up stress and anxiety.

In her new video, Shilpa performs the Parsva Sukhasana.

“Sometimes, one needs to start their week on a calm and quiet note. Today is one such day for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm myself down. So today, I practiced the Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve the pent up stress and anxiety that gradually affects the immune system and one’s overall health. Physically, it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back,” Shilpa Shetty wrote with the clip.

Shilpa Shetty continued, “Take some time off whenever you can, choose to practice this asana, and let your mind and body just go with the flow. A calm and composed mind and body can deal with a lot more than we can think of. Tag a friend who should start this ritual right away!”

Shilpa is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with the upcoming films Hungama 2 and Nikamma.

Meanwhile, Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra recently did a tell-all interview about his ex-wife Kavita. He claimed that his former wife was involved in an extra-marital affair with her sister’s husband.

Rak Kundra even revealed that Kavita was paid a large sum by the publication to blame Shilpa for their divorce in an old interview.

