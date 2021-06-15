Katrina Kaif is one of those celebrities who likes to keep her personal life under the wraps. The 37-year-old actress is very private about her life and today, we bring you a throwback of the time when she was shooting Namastey London opposite Akshay Kumar and went to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in a short skirt. This later stirred controversy and Kaif received flak for the same.

Advertisement

Her outfit didn’t go well with the religious groups and communities who governed the place.

Advertisement

It was 2006 when Katrina Kaif was shooting Namastey London opposite Akshay Kumar and went to Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Little did she know, the actress wore a short skirt and this turned into a massive controversy later.

The authorities that governed the place demanded legal action against the director, Vipul Amrutlal Shah for disrespecting the religion. Not just that, Katrina received a notice from the Dargah committee for wearing a knee-length skirt to the shrine.

For those of you who don’t know, Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most sacred Islamic places to worship around the world.

Post the incident, Katrina Kaif has visited Dargah quite a few times but also spotted wearing ethnic clothes i.e. Salwar Kameez (Suit).

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently shooting for Phone Bhoot which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. But since it’s a global pandemic, the makers had to stall the same because of the nation lockdown.

Besides this, Katrina Kaif will reportedly start shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan post the lockdown.

What are your thoughts on Katrina wearing a short skirt to Ajmer Sharif Dargah? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar Documentary Gets Its Title! Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar & Zoya Akhtar To Play A Major Part Behind The Scenes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube