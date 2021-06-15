A while ago, we brought you the news that Zoya Akhtar was in the process of making a documentary-drama on the life of legendary writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Now, we have an update on the same. The docu-drama by Zoya has got its title, and a couple of top Bollywood producers are on board as its financers. Scroll below to know all about it.

The docu-drama will talk about how these writers, with their work, changed the positioning of writers in Bollywood. It will also include actual life footage from the past, interviews and interactions with Salim-Javed’s peers. The docu-drama will also take the audience through the fallout between the legends.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Zoya Akhtar’s docu-drama on Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar will be titled ‘Angry Young Men’. Interestingly, it was their writings that earned Amitabh Bachchan the term during his younger years. Amitabh first portrayed an ‘angry young man’ when he played the fearless cop Vijay in Salim-Javed’s Zanjeer.

While the name is a very interesting choice, the producers of this documentary share close bonds with the writer. Any guesses? Well, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar’s kids – Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar – have come on board to finance this project on the lives of their father.

Talking about this collab between Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, a source told the portal, “Angry Young Men will be produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. It’s basically Javed Akhtar’s kids collaborating wtih Salim Khan’s son. This would mark the first collaboration of Salman with the Akhtar’s,”

The source also added that if the documentary gets an amazing response, the three might toy around with spinning a feature film around the lives of these writing legends. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar have been the backbone behind many iconic films, including Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Trishul, Don, Shaan and more.

