There are movies that become iconic and cult like in nature and carve a fan mania of their own. And then there are movies that give a new lease of life to actors and catapult them to a level of fame like never before and Race 3 was just that for Bobby Deol.

The Bobby 2.0 that was seen in Race 3 was applauded, noticed and celebrated for his chiselled physique and newfound avatar.

Therefore on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of the movie that made him shine, it was only befitting of the suave and gentle Bobby Deol to take to his social media and thank all his fans for the love that they have showered upon him. He stated that _”This is where it all began again! The journey has been incredible, especially 2020! Cannot wait to show you all everything coming up next.

#3YearsOfRace3 #Gratitude”_

Post Race 3, Bobby Deol was unstoppable and then came yet another iconic role of Baba Nirala in Ashram.

It was the movie Race 3 that set the ball rolling for the actor. The future is all things bright and he has a host of releases in store for him ranging from ‘Love Hostel’, ‘Apne 2′, ”Penthouse’, ‘Aashram Season 2’ and finally ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor.

