Neena Gupta in a recent interview has revealed that Satish Kaushik offered to marry her while she was pregnant with Masaba Gupta, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Viv Richards. The Sooryavanshi actress is making headlines for releasing her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ and has revealed some really personal details about her life in the memoir.

Advertisement

Neena has always been very vocal about bringing up her daughter Masaba on her own in this man’s world. She has redefined life goals on her own terms.

Advertisement

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former cricket player Viv Richards when she got pregnant with Masaba Gupta back in 1980. In her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh,’ Gupta has revealed that Satish Kaushik offered to marry her while she was pregnant with her daughter.

According to a review of Sach Kahun Toh published in Film Companion, Satish Kaushik told Neena Gupta, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Hindustan Times earlier, Neena Gupta revealed about the hardships she has to go through creating an image of a single mother in the industry and said, “Well that of a bold, strong woman who does things according to what she wants to do. And a strong woman means a negative woman in our films. I used to get all negative roles like a dominating woman in the household but I told them that I want a bechari woman role.”

The Sooryavanshi actress added, “Also, discussions about having a child out of wedlock (referring to her daughter Masaba) went on and on and on. Wo child to woman ho gayi abhi bhi child hi bol rahe hain (People are still calling her child, even though she is a woman now).”

What are your thoughts on Neena Gupta revealing Satish Kaushik’s offer to marry her while she was pregnant with Masaba Gupta? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar Documentary Gets Its Title! Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar & Zoya Akhtar To Play A Major Part Behind The Scenes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube