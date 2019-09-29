Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s Personal Pad’s Pictures REVEALED & It Screams Luxury

Bigg Boss 13 is almost here and the show has always been in talks for two things – its controversies and Salman Khan. Both of them sometimes are intertwined but that’s how the show works. Apart from the lush interior of Bigg Boss’ house, most of us also wait to see how will be Salman’s private area outside the house.

In every season, producers make sure tomorrow design a personal pad/chalet for Salman. It’s said he does all the homework for Weekend Ka Vaar in his allotted area. He also catches up with entire week’s footage over there and accordingly prepares for the episode.

This time, it’s a shift from Lonavala to Filmcity in Mumbai and Salman Khan’s designer friend Ashley Rebello has revealed the look of Bhai’s personal pad.

Take a look at the pictures of Salman’s personal chalet:

Salman recently said, “As I am shooting round the clock, I watch the episodes during breaks. I keep watching when I get time or catch up the reruns. On Friday, I watch the entire happenings of the week.”

Talking to IANS on the sidelines of a promotional event of “Bigg Boss 13” on Monday, Salman explained why Film City is not a great choice as the venue of the reality show.

“Less of travel (will be required), yes, in kilometers, but during the wrong traffic hour, so it means more of travel. From here to Lonavala it takes anything between one hour fifteen minutes and two hours. From (Salman’s residence) Galaxy to Film City, during bad traffic, it takes a good two-and-a-half to three hours, sometimes even more,” he pointed out. If Salman Khan also seems bugged by Mumbai’s heavy traffic, it remains to be seen whether he prefers taking the Metro like another Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar.

