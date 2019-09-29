Dream Girl Box Office Day 16: Ekta Kapoor & Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Movie Jumps Quite Well Again On Saturday

Yet again, it was time for Dream Girl to rock-n-roll. On Saturday, the film jumped quite well again when compared to Friday collections of 3.40 crores. The film brought in 6.30 crores more and what was remarkable was the fact that there were so many late night shows too that were showing excellent occupancy.

The film is running in its third week currently and still footfalls are there. For a film of this scale and size, anything around 75 crores too would have been a very good score. However, the film is actually demonstrating that it has capacity to double the expectations and in fact march well towards the 150 crores mark.

The film could well have managed to reach there as well in the final run if not for parallel competition from Chhichhore and then upcoming challenge from War. Currently standing at 120.50 crores, this Ekta Kapoor and Raaj Shaandilyaa film has been collecting quite well already. It is a bonafide superhit and one waits to see that if and once it manages to cross the Badhaai Ho lifetime of 138 crores, would it also go past the final numbers of Oscar nominee Gully Boy which had closed its run at 140 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

