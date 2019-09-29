War Box Office Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s Clash Set To Crash BO Records!

War Box Office Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s exorbitant actioner is all set to release on Gandhi Jayanti. It’ll be facing some competition from Joker & Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy but will be on the driver seat for at least a week. The content will speak from Monday but till then it can juice up the box office well.

Let’s check out how’s the current advance booking in the major cities over the country:

Mumbai:

The center of Bollywood is finally showing a turnover as expected. What was 5% yesterday, is now jumping as we speak. From here, War is only expected to grow until the genuine word of mouth surfaces. Because that will decide its fate as many big-budget actioners.

Delhi/NCR:

As our headline suggested yesterday, Delhi has leveled up from blazing guns to, now, on the verge of exploding. Even the 4DX format here is doing tremendously well. We guess it’s just a matter of a day or two before we see things going all grey (houseful) here.

Bengaluru:

Even Bengaluru is better than Mumbai, which is a bit surprising at this moment before the release. 3 days to go and most of the shows are already filling fast. 4DX even here is very good when compared to Mumbai.

Hyderabad:

As for every big Bollywood movie, Hyderabad is the best of them all. Shows are limited, but all of them are either filling fast or sold out. It’s always a treat to watch.

Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai & Chandigarh:

Pune & Ahmedabad are more or less similar. Just 4DX version on Ahmedabad has an edge over Pune. Chennai and Chandigarh are performing better. Chennai is best of all the four.

