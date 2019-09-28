Shah Rukh Khan As Bill In Kill Bill’s Hindi Remake By Anurag Kashyap & Nikhil Dwivedi? NOT CONFIRMED!

No! This is already a disclaimer for Shah Rukh Khan fans that this also isn’t confirmed the news. We know you all are tired of listening to rumours, but we promise this just could be the most interesting one. What started from Saare Jahan Se Achcha, continued to Don 3, a movie with Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra – SRK has been linked to almost every big director.

Now, it’s the quirkiest of them all, Anurag Kashyap! Yeah, the ‘reports’ flowing in suggest Nikhil Dwivedi, who was planning a project with Kashyap to pay homage to Quentin Tarantino & Uma Thurman’s Kill Bill, has turned to his dear Shah Rukh Khan for help.

A source close to Mid-Day claims, “Nikhil bought the remake rights earlier this year, and now, he is in the process of giving shape to the project. There has been talk about Shah Rukh stepping into the role of the antagonist, Bill. This is one of the many films that the actor is considering for his next as he is keen on working with Kashyap. However, the discussions are at the nascent stage. The team has yet to zero in on the leading lady who will breathe life into Thurman’s part.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has nothing confirmed on the acting part but his produced Netflix show Bard Of Blood aired recently. His episode with David Letterman could also go live on Netflix on October 11 as per the reports.

We promised you it’s interesting & here it’s! Just for a wild moment, imagine if this happens? What are your thoughts about the same, share in the comments section below or hit us up on our social media accounts.

