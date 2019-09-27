Bard Of Blood Review: Emraan Hashmi’s Spy Drama Is The Right Kind Of Thriller For The Weekend

Bard Of Blood Review: Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Viineet Kumar, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapoor and Sohum Shah, Danish Hussain

Bard Of Blood’s story is based on a book by Bilal Siddiqi and is an espionage thriller spy drama. The book came in 2015 and was an instant hit. It revolves around terrorism and conspiracies against the neighbourhood countries. So, it all starts in Balochistan where 4 Indian Intelligence operatives are captured by the Taliban.

The four spies were trying to send something really important to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) and get captured by the Taliban who is the root cause of terrorism in Pakistan as well as the neighbouring regions. The pack is led by a paedophile Mullah Khalid (Danish Hussain) being helped by Pakistani Intelligence Agent, Tanveer Shehzad (Jaideep Ahlawat). The main protagonist Kabir Anand played by Emraan Hashmi is living a decent life after he was neutralized from his services to IIW as he was held responsible for his colleague Vikramjeet (Sohum Shah) on-duty death in Balochistan.

The turning point comes when IIW receives a blank message from the spies in Balochistan but they can’t access the info. The senior intelligence officer, Sadiq Sheikh sense that there’s something more to the message and tries to get in touch with Kabir after five years. Kabir AKA Adonis (his field name) on the other hand, is now an English teacher in a school and is very fond of Shakespeare and uses his poetry now and then. Sadiq tries to retain him to accomplish the mission as he knows the terrain in and out.

He along with IIW agent Isha Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) goes on a mission to Balochistan to rescue the spies. They try and get in touch with a forgotten under-cover agent Veer Singh (Viineet Kumar Singh) in Balochistan who helps them reach Quetta where Mullah and captured spies are.

With every episode of Bard Of Blood, the narration gets more gripping and strong and the twists are something that will keep you right at the edge. Kabir who is still living in the guilt of his friend’s death gets flashbacks and makes the stopoery more relevant. Jannat (Kirti Kulhari) helps him find the plan of Shehzad and carries out the mission accordingly. Throughout the series, you will keep wondering who is responsible to actually carry these operations. Is it Delhi, Pakistan or Islamabad? There are back to back cliffhangers in the story and that’s what makes the story more intriguing.

To find out if Kabir successfully pulled off the operation, you’ll have to watch the series and trust me you’ll not regret it. You might want to compare it initially with Amazon Prime’s ‘The Family Man’ because the pace of the story is a little slow in the start. But it starts pacing up with the third episode. The show consists of seven episodes with apt info and screenplay by Mayank Tewari and kudos to the director, Ribhu Dasgupta who has now mastered the art of making thriller dramas. He has very subtly used Shakespeare’s most memorable quotes to justify the scene. Let’s talk about the performances now:

Emraan Hashmi’s web debut couldn’t have been any better. It’s refreshing to see him doing a different genre and nailing it like a boss.

Viineet Kumar Singh appears as a star in the series and you couldn’t help but notice him in every scene that he is in.

Sobhita Dhulipala has done total justice to her role. She is magnificent and is a treat to watch.

Jaideep Ahlawat has donned the series like no one else. His craft is one of the best that we have right now in the industry.

Kirti Kulhari has a small yet very impactful role. Her simplicity and fierceness will make you want her more in the series.

90% of the series has been retained from the book and 10% has been worked according to the demand of the script.

Special mention to Viineet Kumar Singh and Sobhita Dhulipala stole the show and outshined everyone!

I would rate it FOUR stars. Totally worth binge-watching!

