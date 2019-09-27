Housefull 4: Ahead Of Trailer Release, Akshay Kumar Hypes Up Our Curiosity With This Fun Poster

This week, the cast of Housefull 4 shared individual posters featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda. The posters had two different looks of the stars as the film is a hilarious take on reincarnation. Today, the trailer will be out and ahead of its release, Akshay shared a brand new poster.

Akshay Kumar knows very well how to build excitement for his films and trailers. That’s why, to add more curiosity to the fans, he unveiled a new poster featuring him along with Kriti Sanon and other stars. The actor captioned it, “Bas thodi aur der! Aa rahe hai hum, lekar dher saara drama aur comedy. #Housefull4 Trailer out today at 1PM.”

Check out the poster below:

Housefull 4 is the fourth instalment of the Housefull series which started in 2010. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan, while third was directed by Farhad Samji and Sajid. However, Housefull 4 is helmed by Farhad Samji.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati and Chunky Panday in important roles. The film will hit the screens on Diwali this year. It is going to clash with Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made In China, and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh.

Are you excited to see the trailer of Housefull 4? Let us know in the comments below.

