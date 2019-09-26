Kaappaan Star Suriya To Go One Step Ahead For His Fans! Deets Inside

Kollywood actor Suriya starrer Kaappaan which apart from Tamil also released in Telugu last Friday with name Bandobast failed to impress the audience. The superstar who also has a huge fan following in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states couldn’t connect with the audience and thus it couldn’t draw movie lovers to the theatres.

The Superstar who has been approached in the past by numerous filmmakers from Tollywood is in talks for a straight Telugu film. As per reports from 123telugu.com the actor was narrated a script by filmmaker BVS Ravi.

Reportedly, the Ghajini actor is impressed with the narration. If everything falls in place the film may go on floors next year and will be produced by Mohan Babu.

As if now, Suriya is all busy with director Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru. The film also has veteran Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in important roles along with Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu and Karunas. The Suriya starrer is co-produced by 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

The music for the film is composed by G V Prakash Kumar.

Soorarai Pottru is a trilingual film which will release in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages.

