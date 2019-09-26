Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Megastar Chiranjeevi Charged A Whopping 40 Crores As His Remuneration?

Filmmaker Surender Reddy’s directorial venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is in news all over following all right reasons. The team of the magnum opus is super busy from past number of days following its promotions. The megastar Chiranjeevi starrer which is on verge of its release has been getting all thunderous response from moviegoers for its trailers and the title song.

The latest news related to the film is, Chiranjeevi charged a bomb to portray the role of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in the film. Reportedly, the veteran actor charged a whopping 40 crores as his fee.

The film cost around 275 crores for the makers to make it possible. It cost around 45 crores for the production team over the visual effects of the film as they had roped in some of the best VFX studios from the world.

The magnum opus also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Kiccha Sudeep, Tamaannah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty along with others.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is produced under Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company.

The period action venture will hit the big screen on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

