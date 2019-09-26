Lal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan To Romance As Childhood Lovers!

Aamir Khan’s next year big release Lal Singh Chaddha is all set to go on floors from November 1. The film which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead will have its first schedule in Punjab. Meanwhile, some fresh deets about the film are out.

According to Bollywood Hungama report, Aamir will be shooting for the first schedule of the film in various major parts of Punjab. A source has been quoted as saying, “While Aamir and his team have been scouting many locations across India, the first schedule will begin from November 1 in Punjab and shot across cities like Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and nearby towns and villages.”

The film will trace the journey through three decades and will start from childhood romance. “Both Aamir and Kareena will be seen in various looks spanning three decades and also in various professions. They meet in school and keep bumping into each other over a span of time. Aamir plays a simple-minded guy who influences important sports, political and cultural events in India through his journey across the country, over a span of three decades. This requires him to be in different locations each time.” the source adds.

The film will also be shot in several other places in India. “Apart from Punjab, the star is also expected to shoot in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Kareena joins him in the first schedule in Punjab. She plays his best friend from childhood with whom he instantly falls in love and keeps loving her right till the end. The first schedule will see both Kareena and Aamir’s characters in their younger days in school (played by child artistes) where they become friends and then college when they fall in love. Aamir has lost 20 kgs to play the younger version of Laal Singh Chaddha.” the source concludes.

Lal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chandan is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!