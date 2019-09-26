Housefull 4 Motion Poster Ft. Chunky Panday: Aakhri Pasta Is Quirkiest Of All!

A horde of Housefull 4 posters ft. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda has an inclusion of old (not in age) member to it – Aakhri Pasta played by Chunky Panday. The man celebrates his birthday today and Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to wish him with a Housefull twist.

Akshay Kumar posted the motion poster of Chunky’s character from Housefull 4 and quoted, “Wishing you as many laughs that you spread as ‘Aakhri Pasta’. Happy Birthday, my friend @chunkypanday. Love & happiness always”

It follows the similar format but in this one Chunky doesn’t have two names as every other character. He’s simply called as Aakhri Pasta and the name of his 1419’s character isn’t revealed yet, or was he called Aakhri Pasta since then? When it comes to Housefull franchise you can’t expect anything sane and that’s the best thing about it.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise is slated to release on Diwali 2019. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Dagubatti, and Pooja Hegde.

The film has faced several ups and downs. Rana replaced veteran actor Nana Patekar after the latter was accused of sexual misconduct by actress and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta on the sets of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. In October, filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped down as its director after he was accused of several sexual harassment incidents. He was replaced by Farhad Samji.

