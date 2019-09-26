Dream Girl Box Office Day 13: Stays Over 3 Crore Mark On Wednesday As Well!

There is no stopping Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha’s Dream Girl. The film has been keeping quite stable on the weekdays with collections over the 3 crores mark on a regular basis. The fall has been minimal too with Monday (3.75 crores), Tuesday (3.30 crores) and now Wednesday (3.10 crores) being quite good. Though the trend indicates that the Raaj Shaandilyaa directed film may be a little under the 3 crores mark today, it would be terrific if it remains at the same level as rest of the week.

The film’s total has now reached 107.80 crores and all eyes are on how does the film perform post 2nd October. If War turns out to be a rampage affair post release as well, the going may get a little tough for the Ayushmann Khurranna starrer to surpass the lifetime of his own Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores).

That said, the film is super strong and Ekta Kapoor can well rejoice that she has a strong family entertainer in hand that will be a huge success on satellite as well as digital medium. As for Bollywood, the film has turned out to be yet another very good century and the good times are well expected to continue till the end of year with many other interesting films in the pipeline.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!