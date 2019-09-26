BREAKING! Imran Khan’s Monetary Issues Led To His Separation With Wife Avantika Malik?

This year has been a shocker to us with news of multiple separations in B’Town. From Dia Mirza to Shweta Tiwari and Imran Khan, various celebs called it quits! Talking about the Imran’s split from wife Avantika Malik, new revelations are coming in which state that lack of work and monetary issues played a major contribution! Yes, you heard it right.

A recent report by Pinkvilla states that Avantika was tired of Imran not being able to back the family, due to which constant rifts took place and it was all leaving a negative impact on their daughter. A source close to the development revealed it all as, “Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It’s been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that’s it.”

Furthermore, the reports stated that Avantika sought financial help from her family! “Imran became really irritable and would react at the littlest of things. All their savings were getting used up and Avantika had to finally rely on her side of the family to support them. There were regular arguments between him and Avantika and their house became a debating platform each day. Avantika couldn’t take it anymore and realized that all these regular tiffs and fights were affecting their child Imaara. She called her family and told them everything. They tried various ways to reconcile but to no avail. Both Imran and Avantika were fuming and they decided to take some time off their marriage and she moved out with the kid,” added the source.

Recently, reports were also doing rounds that the two are surely heading towards a divorce and there’s no looking back. Only the duo know what exactly went behind the curtains but all we can hope is things to settle down soon!

