Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer 2: Chiranjeevi’s Chant For Freedom Is Giving Us Goosebumps

The very first trailer of megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which released last week was well received by the audience, as movie buffs all across appreciated it and had all praises and applaud for the same. Fans just couldn’t contain their excitement as they took on Social media sites to express their joy. And why not, after all, they had been waiting for the trailer from the past few months.

While the viewers are still in awe of movie’s recently released trailer, the makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy just dropped the second trailer and one must say the new trailer is no less than a treat for eyes.

Check out the trailer below:

Talking about the latest trailer, it starts off with the British Empire forcefully imposing tax on the villagers by torturing and looting them. Chiranjeevi who plays the titular role is on aid of his villagers, as he willing to risk his life for his fellow countrymen and fight against the British East Indian Company as he is determined that he won’t let Britishers loot the poor villagers. And giving the megastar a company in the trailer is Vijay Sethupati and Kiccha Sudeep along with their army, as they can be seen on the battlefield against the Britishers. Amitabh Bachchan who plays Chiranjeevi’s guru is seen in the trailer encouraging the latter before the war. At 1 Minute 3 seconds in the trailer, the powerful dialogue by Chiranjeevi about freedom, love for his nation and willingness to sacrifice his life is sure to give goosebumps.

The magnum opus is made with a budget of over 275 crores. To give complete justice to the action sequences the makers had roped in action directors from abroad and also spent a whopping 45 crores just for the visual effects of the film and for that 17 studios from across the world were involved in giving shape to VFX portions.

Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ravi Kishan, Jagapathi Babu, Anushka Shetty too are part of the ensemble cast of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

The music of Chiranjeevi starrer is been composed by music sensation Amit Trivedi.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is produced under Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company.

The period action venture will hit the big screen on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!