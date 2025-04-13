Imran Khan, the chocolate boy of Bollywood who won hearts with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na has always kept his personal life away from the limelight. But now, the actor has finally opened up about the emotional split from his wife, Avantika Malik. His words struck a deep chord with fans.

Imran and Avantika’s love story began when they were just teenagers. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Imara in 2014. But by 2019, things had changed, and the couple quietly separated. Years later, Imran Khan is opening up about the reasons that led to their breakup.

Imran Khan Reveals What Led To His Split From Avantika Malik

In a candid conversation with Filmfare (via BollywoodShaadi.com), Imran reflected on his journey of love, growth, and, ultimately, letting go. He admitted to entering the relationship at 19 when everything felt simple and full of promise. However, life’s complexities eventually caught up.

He explained, “I entered this relationship when I was very young. I was 19, and in all good faith and good intention. But as is sometimes the case with these kinds of long-term relationships, particularly when you start at a very young age, a lot of the interpersonal dynamics and patterns get set in how you were as a teenager and as you grow, perhaps, I think all of those did not grow and evolve enough and in some way, we were not supporting or empowering each other to be the healthiest version of ourselves.”

The Delhi Belly star also admitted that the realization came while he was navigating his own mental health journey. He revealed this ultimately played a big part in his decision to part ways with Avantika.

A Strong Bond With Daughter Imara

While his marriage with Avantika ended, Imran Khan has found joy and purpose in being a father to his daughter, Imara. The actor emotionally described how he has worked to create a safe, open space for her to express herself.

In his words, “My daughter and I have formed a tremendously close and open relationship, which is something that I have really wanted to grow and develop my relationship in that way. I wanted her to have a sense of comfort and security, to have the sense that I am there for her, I got her back, but also the sense that she should feel easy and open about talking to me without the fear of judgment.”

Imran Khan is currently in a relationship with Lekha Washington (via Hindustan Times), and their public appearances together continue to charm fans.

