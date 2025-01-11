Imran Khan got married to his childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik in 2011. However, after eight years of togetherness, the couple parted ways in 2019. Though Imran has largely stayed away from the silver screen in recent years, his personal life has grabbed headlines quite a few times.

The Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na star’s broken marriage is once again in the spotlight as Avantika has shared a cryptic post on Instagram, reflecting on the year 2019, when she got divorced. She opened up about how she felt broken during the year and experienced a dark time.

Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Avantika Malik Talks About Her Divorce Year in Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avantika Malik (@avantikamalik18)

In a recent post on Instagram, Avantika Malik shared a motivational quote in a picture and opened up about the darkest time of her life in its caption. She talked about how she recently met a couple of friends, who had last seen her in 2019, during the low phase of her life.

“I met 2 friends after a loooonnnggg time (4-5yrs) this week. The last time they saw me in the flesh was 2019, the year I broke and unraveled,” she wrote. She added now that she met her friends again, they noticed how she had changed over the years, and had finally gotten her glow back.

“And then they saw me now. And they both had the same things to say… That they finally see me be authentic, the real me. And the joy they see that brings to my eyes, a glow to my face:…and I knew they were telling me the truth. But the best thing they said to me was that I was ‘living.’”

Avantika further talked about how she got back to life, revealing she always held onto hope in her darkest moments. “It got me thinking on how I got here and I know it’s because somehow shockingly I always chose hope,” she added.

“In the darkest, bleakest moments (and there were a few) to be able to remind myself that if all I do is work on putting out the love that is within me then the universe will generously reflect that back to me. What is within is without,” Avantika further wrote.

Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011 after dating each other for several years. The two share a daughter, Imara, who was born in 2014. Since his divorce, Imran has moved on with actress Lekha Washington.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan Reunite In Anurag Basu’s Romantic Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News