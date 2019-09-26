Kamal Haasan Lands In Trouble As Producer KE Gnanavel Raja Accuses Him Of A 10 Crore Fraud

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan has landed in trouble again. A film producer KE Gnanavel Raja has accused him of not returning Rs 10 crore which Haasan had borrowed from him 4 years ago.

As per a Times Now report, the producer has filed a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council in which he has mentioned that in return of the money that he borrowed, Kamal had promised to do a film with his production company. However, it’s been more than four years and Haasan is yet to sign a project with them. He said that Haasan didn’t show any interest in doing a film with him, which forced him to approach TFPC.

But in defense, the people associated with Kamal Haasan have denied the allegations. Reportedly they said that they were in talks with another production company regarding the film and they didn’t promise any film to Gnanavel Raja’s production company, Studio Green.

Meanwhile, J Satish Kumar, one of the members of TFPC has confirmed that the complaint has been filed against Kamal and the investigation is going on.

Meanwhile Kamal Haasan who recently completed 60 years in the industry recently,kick started his latest project Indian 2 on the same day.

Announcing the start of the film, actress Rakul Preet Singh posted a boomerang video on her Instagram page. In the video, Rakul is seen getting ready for shoot in the makeup room, dialogue sheet in hand.

“Indian 2 begins”, she captioned the video.

The ambitious project marks the reunion of Kamal and filmmaker Shankar after two decades, and also features Rakul, along with Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar in crucial roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!