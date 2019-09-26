Pooja Hegde To Play A School Teacher In Prabhas Starrer Jaan?

Gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde is on cloud nine following the success of her last release Gaddala Konda Ganesh and now if the industry grapevine is to be believed Pooja will next be seen alonside Prabhas in the tentatively titled Jaan essaying the role of a school teacher.

Jaan is based on the 1970’s era and will be shot in major locations in Europe. The Pooja Hegde starrer will be helmed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations.

The film will have Saaho star Prabhas opposite Pooja in lead. Reportedly, Prabhas will be seen in the role of a palmist in the romantic venture.

The film is a trilingual film which will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

On the professional front, apart from Jaan, Pooja has two other big projects in her kitty being Telugu venture Ala Vaikuntapuramlo opposite Allu Arjun, & Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4.

Talking about Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, the film is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is produced by Allu Aravind.

The film also has Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu along with others in major roles. The film will hit big screen early next year.

Meanwhile the comic caper Housefull 4 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Boman Irani, Chunky Pandey, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Rana Daggubati along with others.

The film is been directed by Fahad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the silver screen on the 25th October on occasion of Diwali.

