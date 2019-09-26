For all you fans of Amazon Prime’s The Family Man featuring Manoj Bajpayee, there is good news and that too straight from the horse’s mouth! Director duo Raj-DK, who admit they are “overwhelmed” with the response that the series has received, have revealed that they are planning a second season soon!

For all those who haven’t watched the season, this may be a SPOILER ALERT!

Revealing that the espionage thriller was not intended to have a loose end, Krishna DK has revealed, “We are still brainstorming on how to take the story forward. We never intended to leave the first season as a cliffhanger; that happened organically. [The next edition] will explore Srikant’s life after completing Mission Zulfiqar. We will also tap into the relationship between Suchitra [Priyamani’s character] and Arvind [her colleague essayed by Sharad Kelkar].”

In the same interview to Mid-Day, DK also says that the huge appreciation to the show tells about the growing demand that home grown content has. The director said, “There’s pressure from fans across the globe [to take the story ahead]. There has been an audience for such content, and the success of so many web shows in India allows us to narrate the story like it needed to be told.”

The Family Man is about an undercover agent Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who struggles to strike a balance between his life as a middle-aged man with family responsibilities with his work. The series also features actors Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Gul Panag, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantary among others in pivotal roles.

