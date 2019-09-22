The Family Man Review: Manoj Bajpayee makes his debut in the OTT world with Amazon Prime Video’s latest Indian original The Family Man. The show has released with much anticipation and promises to be a good thriller packed with terrific performances.

The Family Man is a story of Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) who is a secret agent of the National Investigation Agency, TASC and also a middle-class man who has to fulfill his daily family responsibilities. Already struggling to find a balance between both sides, he finds more responsibility on his shoulders to save the nation from a threat which promises to be much bigger than 26/11.

Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K., Suman Kumar & Sumit Arora’s screenplay is engaging. Even though the drama has been stretched to make 10 episodes, there’s hardly a dull moment which will make you feel bored. Instead, there are a lot of moments which will keep you connected with the drama and keep on guessing. However, it’s not easy to predict the things and most of the times, the show surprises you.

The writers have also filled the screenplay with a lot of light moments which make you laugh every now and then. There’s occasional use of cuss words but it’s never forced and looks very much part of the drama. The dialogues are naturally impactful and some of them will stay with you for a long time like the one, “Unko bas ek baar jeetna hota hai and hame har baar.”

As the show deals with a subject which has a high dose of patriotism, the writers have handled it with responsibility. While the show makes you proud of being an Indian, evokes a sense of patriotism inside you, it also makes you aware of the deeper perspective of problems and the larger picture of the events.

Sri’s character has been written so well and it’s amazing to see him flipping from one responsibility to another. As he struggles between both sides, you relate with him, you feel for him and that’s why you always feel connected to his emotions. He is funny, he is brave, he is not a superhero, he is just like us but still, he is a hero and more than us.

Watch the scene in 2nd episode where he chases an alleged terrorist from his workplace. The scene is so realistic and funny at the same time that you will fall in love with Manoj as an actor and of course the writers. And then the scene in 7th episode when he goes to Baramullah to catch the terrorist on his own. You’ll see a real hero there. Also, the scene in the 1st episode when he convinces the terrorist to surrender is an example of terrific writing and portrayal. Of course, there are many more fabulous moments like these in the show which you don’t want to miss at any cost.

However, it’s not that only Manoj Bajpayee’s character has got all the meat. You’ll love J.K. Talpade and Pasha as well. The characters of Srikant’s wife and kids have been written so well and keep you intrigued in their own way. The track of Manoj’s wife and her colleague will keep you engrossed all through.

Though The Family Man is an entertaining and gripping watch from start to end, it picks up really well in the second half and serves you a mind-blowing end that hardly anyone can imagine. Also if you can understand closely, the scenes before the ending serves the purpose of explaining why Manoj’s character is titled “The Family Man.” There’s a bigger reason for it than you think.

Manoj Bajpayee gives a terrific performance as Srikant. He is as real as it gets and lives the character that he plays. He is funny, he is intense, he is patriotic but above everything he is a beautiful human being. After Sacred Games’ Sartaj Singh, Srikant Tiwari is the new fictional national hero and there should be no doubt about it.

Sharib Hashmi as J.K. Talpade gives another lovely performance. Not just he provides able support to Manoj, he makes sure you remember him as an actor as well as character. After creating an impression in films like Filmistaan, Sharib proves that he is here to stay.

Priyamani leaves an impression in the role of Srikant’s wife and keeps you hooked. Sharad Kelkar as her colleague looks handsome and is fine. Gul Panag is very good in a small role. Neeraj Madhav as terrorist is impactful. Others are good as well.

Raj & Krishna D.K have given their career’s best direction here as they simply hit the ball out of the park. Every department of the show rocks thanks to the direction both of them have given and they deserve all the applause for it. Background Music is engrossing. I especially loved the camerawork as it adds so much value to the narrative.

Overall, The Family Man is one of the best action thrillers to be made in India which is totally worth binge watch. Complete all your tasks for the day before you start watching it because it will not let you move for 7-8 hours of its duration.

Rating: 4.5/5

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!