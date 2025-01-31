Jaideep Ahlawat is winning accolades for his portrayal of Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok season 2. The web series that arrived with its first season in 2020 has lived up to the expectations of season 2. In fact, the viewership numbers are a testimony to the fact that the audiences love the web series.

Within two weeks of its arrival on Prime Video, the web series has garnered a viewership of almost 11.4 million views. This number is currently the most-viewed web series in the last two weeks, surpassing every other web series that is currently streaming on different platforms.

Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT Verdict Week 2

Paatal Lok Season 2 arrived on Prime Video on January 17. In the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of Jan 20-27, 2025, estimated based on audience research, Paatal Lok garnered 7.2 million views.

This is a jump of almost 71% in viewership compared to the last week, which registered 4.2 million views. Interestingly, the web series, in two weeks, has a viewership of 11.4 million views, which is much less than Mirzapur season 3’s two-week total!

Paatal Lok Season 2 VS Mirzapur Season 3

Mirzapur season 3 in the first week garnered 11.7 million views, followed by 10.1 million views in week 2. This total of 21.8 million views is a whopping 91% higher than Paatal Lok season 2’s two-week viewership!

Hopefully, Paatal Lok will keep garnering good viewership in the upcoming weeks to compete with the two most talked about web series on Prime Video that arrived in 2024 –Panchayat season 3 and Mirzapur Season 3. Jitendra Kumar’s web series was the 2nd most-viewed series on OTT in 2024 with 28.2 million views, meanwhile, Mirzapur season 3 garnered 30.8 million views in its lifetime and was the most-viewed web series of 2024 on OTT!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Samay Raina’s Net Worth Will Beat Abhishek Bachchan If Amitabh Bachchan Gave 10% Of His Assets To The Comic [As Per His KBC Wish]!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News