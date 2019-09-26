Dance India Dance: Priyanka Chopra & BFF Goals Are Fine, But Let’s Take A Moment To Embrace Kareena Kapoor Khan In That Body Hugging Dress!

Actress and fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in beautiful pastel coloured figure-hugging dress at the recent shoot of Dance India Dance. The show had Desi girl Priyanka Chopra as guest, as the latter was there to promote her film The Sky Is Pink.

Talking about Kareena’s dress, the Bollywood diva was sported wearing a dress with a sweetheart neckline and balloon sleeve inserts. She paired the ensemble with Serpenti coil neckpiece by the label BVLGARI.

To complete her look, Kareena wore her hair in a sleek bun and nude make-up.

On the work front, she is currently seen co-judging dance-based reality show “Dance India Dance“.

Kareena has just wrapped up the shoot of “Angrezi Medium“. She will also be seen in “Good Newwz“, which is scheduled to hit the screens on December 27.

The actress was last seen on big screen in Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding whicj also has Sonam Kapoor in lead along with Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in major roles.

