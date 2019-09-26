Hrithik Roshan On Industry’s Hidden Side: “There’s Lots Of Insecurity.. Not Many People Trust Each Other”

It won’t be wrong to call Hrithik Roshan not just a national but also global heartthrob. While the actor is gearing up for the release of his next, Siddharth Anand’s WAR alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, Hrithik has no qualms accepting that action entertainers are his best genre.

After Super 30’s success, Hrithik had to go through an intense physical transformation to fit into the role of an intelligence operative gone rogue in WAR. And now Hrithik has said, “It feels great to be back (in this space). It is my favorite genre. I love action-entertainers, I have had very few chances to do them but whenever I have had the chance, I have reveled in it.”

The Bang Bang actor further said, “Actually, I only want to do action entertainers. But it is very hard to get a good script, it’s hard to write one. It seems easy as it has action, dance and entertainment but you need to have an intelligent script in the genre.”

Hrithik also opened up about the filming experience of WAR and said, “It takes two very secure and trusting actors and director to come together to make this kind of a film. It is sad that we have a lot of insecurity in our industry and not many people trust each other. Here we did not have that problem as Tiger is coming from a very secure place, Sid (director) is somebody we both trust. We all came together to make a good film. We were taking care of each other. We were sincerely making sure that each character comes out to its fullest potential.”

Backed by Aditya Chopra, WAR is set to hit the theaters on the 2nd of October.

