War EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Revisit Jai Jai Shiv Shankar; Dance Face-Off Song’s Details Revealed!

Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War is garnering all positive vibes from its promos, and it’s a big-screen treat many will not want to miss it. The makers released the first song Ghungroo, of which the hook line in a recreation of a classic hit Mohe Aayi Na Jag Se Laaj.

Now, as per our exclusive sources, there’s another song which contains the hook-term of an old song. It’s Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz’s Aap Ki Kasam. It will be a Holi song and has the most-awaited dance face-off between Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff.

Our source says, “Jai Jai Shiv Shankar is a very energetic track. It has a similar electro-fusion twist to it as Ghungroo. Both Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have elevated the track to another level with their dance performances. Both will have a never seen before dance-off in the song. Hrithik is wearing a White attire with a dupatta tied down to his waist & Tiger is in Neon Green sleeveless jacket.”

On asking more about the song, he added “This will rule in the clubs and will also be a huge hit amongst the millennials. The lyrics also contain ‘aaj mood hai bhayankar…’ and the sets are very colourful.”

In War, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, the two action heroes are pitted against each other. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and is produced by Yash Raj Films. The high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2. It has been shot in 7 different countries and 15 world cities. The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers.

