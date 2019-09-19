Lal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Starrer Makes RECORD Even Before The Release! Here’s How

Post the failure of Thugs Of Hindostan, speculations on which project Aamir Khan will take up next rifed up pretty quickly. He then surprised everyone when he announced his next project Lal Singh Chaddha, which is the official remake of Tom Hanks Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. The actor started prepping for the role a few months back and now is ready to shoot for the film in November.

Yes, Aamir will start shooting for the film on November 1. Being the perfectionist that he is, Aamir and his team have decided that film will be shot at not one but 100 different locations. According to reports, Aamir, who is not very fond of huge setups, will shoot in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad among other states. It is also the first movie of Bollywood to be shot across the mentioned number of locations.

The character will evolve from his childhood to his late 50s as demanded by the script to showcase his character’s journey. The process has already begun and Aamir has even shed 20 Kgs for his role in the film. The team will be deciding upon the location within the next one and half months and Aamir will then finalize the locations.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the team is looking for a Christmas 2020 release. Apart from this film, Aamir will also be a part of Subhash Kapoor’s Mogul finally. Aamir had initially backed out of the film post the #MeToo allegation imposed on the director. However, he felt bad for the director and later on decided to work with Kapoor.

