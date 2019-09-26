Box Office: War VS Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy! Factors That Gives An Edge For Both Releases In A Clash

On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the much-anticipated release War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to ignite fireworks at the box office. But wait, it’s not the only big release of the next week as Chiranjeevi-Amitabh Bachchan’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy too is hitting the screens across the country.

Both the movies are expected to enjoy a rollicking ride at the box office but are sure shot to eat each other’s business. Trailers of both have been received really well and the pre-release buzz too is sky-high. Apart from the promos, there are also some major points acting in favour of the major releases, which might help them despite locking horns on the same date.

Let’s take a look at the factors that work in the favour of War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

War

The major crowd pulling factor is, of course, the face-off of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Both the actors have massive fan following which is enough to attract huge footfalls. While Hrithik has just tasted a much-needed success with Super 30, Tiger’s impressive fan base in North circuits is the plus point for the movie. Also, YRF’s banner assures that it will witness wide release, especially in the mass centres across the country. Though 2019 is amongst the most successful years of Bollywood but cinegoers are truly missing an out and out hardcore action entertainer and War is geared up to take that space. Bollywood is known for bringing in big openers on Gandhi Jayanti like Besharam (21.56 crores) and Bang Bang (27.54 crores), so it’s a favourable ground for War.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Here megastar Chiranjeevi’s name will entice the fans to grab the movie in theatres. Also in the recent past, it is seen that the craze and viewership for South movies has increased manifold in Northern market which will surely affect War’s business to an extent, as the movie is releasing in Hindi too. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also has a patriotic theme which is expected to strike an emotional connect with the audience. As audiences down South are a die-hard enthusiast of their beloved stars and cinema, the damage done by War in the Northern market might just get neutralized.

With just a few days remaining in the release, let’s see how the journey of War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy unfolds at the box office.

