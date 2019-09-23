Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Gets U/A Certificate Without A Single Cut

One of the most awaited films of the year Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is hardly 10 days away from its release. Megastars Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan starrer which the audience has been waiting from the past number of months have so far impressed cine-goers, as the teaser, trailer, motion posters and the title song have been very well received by the audience.

The latest news related to the magnum opus is, this evening the makers took on Twitter to announce that the film has been passed by the censor board without a single cut.

As their tweet read: “Certified U/A! Censor done with no cuts… MEGA RELEASE worldwide on October 2nd. Are you ready to see high octane action unleash on screen? @DirSurender #RamCharan#MegastarChiranjeevi #SyeRaa #SyeRaaOnOct2nd #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy”

The film’s trailer was released last week, and its pre-release event was held yesterday in Hyderabad which was attended by ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan, Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli, veteran producer Allu Aravind among others.

The magnum opus project is made up with a whopping 275 crore budget and the makers also had roped in 17 VFX studios from abroad for the films special effects and computer graphics, which eventually cost them around 45 crores.

The Surender Reddy directorial is been produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions.

The Chiranjeevi starrer will release on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages.

