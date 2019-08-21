After waiting for so long, yesterday the teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was finally unveiled. The movie features Chiranjeevi in lead with other big guns in the cast.

In a teaser, Chiranjeevi can be seen at his best as a warrior, in the titular role of Narsimha Reddy who along with his troops is on war against the British army. The teaser does promise a mixture of high octane action and drama. It also featured the glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Posters

Just before the anticipated teaser, the makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released the first look posters of all the characters from the movie. The movie features Chiranjeevi in titular role and traces back to British era of India.

Speaking about the first look, the separate posters of Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Jagapathi Babu were revealed. All them looked fierce and striking in their historic look. While men are seen sporting a beard and moustache, the leading ladies are graceful and royal in their ethnic wear.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser (Announcement)

After months of anticipation, finally the teaser announcement of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released on YouTube. The teaser is all set to be released on August 20, 2019 and has Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu.

The first look of all the characters in the teaser posters looks strong and intriguing and seems like one more blockbuster is on the cards. The characters look rough yet the demeanor is powerful as ever. We can’t wait for the trailer to drop in. Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films have earned the distribution rights of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s Hindi version.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film will narrate the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time.

