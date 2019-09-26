Housefull 4 has been creating a buzz on social media since its quirky posters were released. Along with it, the trailer release dates were announced for the Sept 27 2019. The more interesting part here is that it will be simultaneously projected in not one or two but four different countries, something that has never been done before.

The trailer will be released tomorrow and has already created quite a buzz amongst the audience and the reason goes beyond its spectacular star cast. The trailer will be released in India, United Kingdom, Australia, and Dubai, all at the same time.

The excitement among fans is extremely high as the trailer of the most-awaited comedy franchises next iteration is about to drop. Housefull 4 is a multi-period drama where we will see the cast in their present lives which will be the reincarnation of their lives from over 600 years ago.

The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles.

Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji slated to release on Diwali 2019.

