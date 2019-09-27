Dream Girl Box Office Day 14: Ayushann Khurrana Starrer Is Superb After 2 Weeks!

Dream Girl has seen a superb run over two weeks now, what with 110.80 crores been accumulated. The film stayed very stable during the weekdays and even Thursday was 3 crores, which is quite impressive as there is hardly any fall from the Wednesday collections of 3.10 crores.

There are five more days for the film to have a real good free run and rest assured, there would be major jumps again on Saturday and Sunday. For the family audiences, this is going to be the first choice again for all and that would keep the numbers coming in. If around 15 crores come in between now and 2nd October when War releases, the film would go past the 125 crores mark and from there it would be all dependent on how the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer fares.

Now all eyes are on Ayushmann Khurranna’s next release Bala and if its trailer turns out to be as impressive as Dream Girl, the actor will score his hattrick of 2019, Article 15 being his earlier hit.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

