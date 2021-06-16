The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is one of the most successful and loved Indian web shows in recent times. And if the gen Z mantra is to abide by, everything that is loved deserves its own set of memes. It is no hidden fact that the show has literally ignited a meme fest that refuses to end. Bajpayee is now talking about the same in an exclusive chat.

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat as he was celebrating the success of The Family Man 2. The actor, while addressing all the serious questions around the show, was asked whether he has come across memes or not. We all know, TFM is not the only thing Manoj is known in the meme world for. Gangs Of Wasseypur is one of the biggest contributors to the memers. And the actor feels that it is very embarrassing.

Advertisement

When asked if he did come across memes, Manoj Bajpayee said, “You know, I go on Twitter when my film or show is releasing. I use social media only for my professional purpose, mostly. You will see me again going off completely after a few days. So I will again be coming back to promote my film, but whatever little bit that I come across, sometimes it is very embarrassing. Because Gangs Of Wasseypur memes are very embarrassing.”

Manoj Bajpayee added, “They have all kinds of imaginations going on. And now the memes which are being churned out after The Family Man 2, it is quite hilarious. Those memes are shared by most of the actors in our Family Man WhatsApp group. So that is where I get to see them”

We further quizzed him for his favourite meme, and Manoj Bajpayee said, “My favourite is Kaustub, the actor who is playing my IT boss, favourite is that when I am hitting him.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Manoj Bajpayee also spoke about The Family Man season 3. The Satya actor shed light on reflecting the post-pandemic era on screen and how shaping a season of the show is a huge task. He also said that fans would at least have to wait for a year and a half for the third season.

Catch the conversation right below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan Is Coming With The First Big Surprise In July!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube