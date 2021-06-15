Actress Bhumi Pednekar has resumed shooting and says it feels surreal to be back on set.

“I have been itching to be back on the set and resume work. I find myself fortunate that I’m starting to work as soon as the unlock started in Maharashtra. The industry has gone through a lot over the last one year and it has been pushed to the brink by this pandemic,” Bhumi said.

Bhumi Pednekar lauds the industry bigwigs for having started the vaccination drive to inoculate the film fraternity members.

“I’m sure that every producer will take all necessary measures to ensure that the industry restarts. It’s amazing that the industry leaders have come forward to vaccinate the fraternity because that’s the need of the hour. We work in a very intimate environment so safety is of prime importance to everyone,” Bhumi Pednekar said.

Bhumi recently revealed she would feature in the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Raksha Bandhan”. This would mark their second collaboration after “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”. She also has “Badhaai Do” with Rajkummar Rao and “Mr Lele” with Vicky Kaushal lined up for release.

