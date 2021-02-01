Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Monday opened up about her pimple woes on social media. Bhumi posted a video on Instagram Stories, where she is seen pointing at her pimple on the cheek.

She captioned it: “5:40 AM… Hi there, not very happy to see you again.”

Bhumi has complained if her pimple problem on social media in the past, too.

The actress then shared a video of actor Rajkummar Rao playing cricket on the sets of their upcoming film “Badhaai Do“.

“Full-time time pass,” she wrote.

Badhaai Do is the second instalment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi team with Rajkummar Rao to take the franchise forward.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy “Hunterr” (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote Badhaai Ho.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is beaming with joy at the idea of 2020 coming to an end, and she looks forward to the new year.

“It’s almost 2021… #Fam #instagood #byebye2020,” wrote Bhumi on Instagram, along with a self-portrait.

In the picture, the actress is smiling wide as she sends out bright vibes through her outfit in hues of yellow. The actress opted for a ponytail to go with the look, and kept her make-up as well as the accessories minimal.

Bhumi, who made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, had an eventful year, with films like “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, “Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship” and “Durgamati: The Myth” releasing.

Bhumi Pednekar has “Badhaai Do”, “Takht” and “Mr Lele” lined up in the coming months.

