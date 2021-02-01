Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor wished his fans a good morning on Monday, with a special mirror selfie from the gym. In the image the actor posted on Instagram story, he flaunts his biceps.

“Good morning,” he wrote.

Shahid has lately been heavily into fitness, for his role of an ageing cricketer in the upcoming film “Jersey”.

The film, slated to release on November 5, is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. Shahid is cast opposite Mrunal Thakur.

The story of “Jersey” is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

Shahid made the announcement on Instagram. He shared a picture dressed in a cricket uniform.

“JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM …. ” he wrote alongside the image.

Earlier in December when he completed the shoot of the film, Shahid said that it is unbelievable how the crew shot for 47 days during Covid-19.

Shahid posted a picture on Instagram where his back is towards the camera and he is looking out at a cricket stadium.

Along with the picture he wrote: “It’s a film wrap on #jersey …. 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing.”

