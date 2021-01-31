Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a quirky yet hilarious hair trick on social media.

Advertisement

Katrina posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen sporting a grey tank top paired with denim shorts. She is seen putting her hair down, holding it and then quickly puts a rubber band on it. At the end of the trick, she is seen giggling.

“The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks as taught by @sairahkabir” Katrina Kaif captioned the clip.

Advertisement

Speaking about her work, Katrina Kaif recently started shooting for the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action-drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has opened up on how she wants to live her life. The actress says she wants to share her struggles, so when others struggle they know they are not alone.

Katrina shared her mantra along with a couple of pictures she posted on Instagram, donning a colourful outfit.

“My legacy or how I want to try and live my life. Courage in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. To create as a artist, to contribute to society , and to ask myself everyday “How can I give back?” Create a beauty brand that celebrates and resonates with all women. Share my struggles, so when another struggles they know they are not alone,” Katrina wrote as caption.

Must Read: From Alia Bhatt To Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywoood Celebs Welcome Anmol Thakeria Dhillon To The Clan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube