From Alia Bhatt To Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywoood Celebs Welcome Anmol Thakeria Dhillon To The Clan

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon receives a heart warming welcome from Bollywood for his debut film

Advertisement

All set to make his big screen debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production ‘Tuesdays and Fridays’, Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is already emerging as an industry favourite.

Advertisement

The young actor has been showered with appreciation for the first poster of his maiden film with celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor amongst others gushing about the launch.

Taking to their Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Sonakshi Sinha, Armaan Malik, Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Sophie Choudhary, Amyra Dastur, and others shared the poster of Anmol Thakeria Dhillon’s film and praised him.



The upcoming star was also inundated with comments extending their warmth for his debut. From Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Dassani, Hansika, Priyankk Sharma, Seygall, Malvika Raaj, amongst many others dropped comments to encourage the debut actor.

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon embarks on his Bollywood journey with Bhansali Productions’ ‘Tuesdays and Fridays’, directed by Taranveer Singh. The rom-com also marks the debut of Anmol’s co-actor Jhataleka.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 Exclusive: Sonali Phogat Reveals The Contestant She Feels Will Win The Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube