Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project titled ‘Heera Mandi’ with Netflix is in fast development mode now. First of all, the project which was supposed to be a film will now be an 8 episode web series. On top of that, we hear that Sonakshi Sinha has come on board as one of the cast members.

The web series will be set in the late 1800s to mid-1950s and will be about the hidden culture of the red light area in the walled city of Lahore. The project will reportedly focus on the women who lived there and had s*x with others because it was their job.

As per the latest Pinkvilla report, Sonakshi Sinha has joined the star cast of the project which will be her debut in the OTT space. A source has been quoted as saying, “Sonakshi is in initial talks for Heera Mandi and has verbally agreed to be a part of the show. However, she is yet to sign on the dotted line. It’s a very powerful role with some shades of grey,”

But that’s not it, the show will also have talented actresses like Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta and Manisha Koirala. Alia Bhatt was also supposed to be a part of the show but no update has been made about that.

Heera Mandi is expected to kickstart by the first week of April. While it was earlier supposed to be produced by SLB, Vibhu Puri was helming the affair as a director. Now we hear that both of them together will handle the project. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be directing the first two and the last episode, while Vibhu Puri will be directing the remaining ones. Vibhu has begun the pre-production in full swing, while casting for a lot more characters is underway. Major portions of the film will be shot on the sets,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy making Gangubai Kathiawadi along with Alia Bhatt.

