Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The film went on floors in December 2019 but due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus Pandemic in March, the shoot came to an abrupt halt. Alia Bhatt returned to the set in October after almost six months.

Advertisement

Recent reports also revealed that a new set has been built at Joker Maidan in Film City, which is close to the existing set-up at the film studio in Goregaon. The small set will showcase the 1960’s era when those living in the vicinity of Kamathipura wanted the red-light belt evacuated. Gangubai at that time spearheaded a movement against the evacuation of sex workers. Alia Bhatt will be shooting scenes like giving speeches and holding marches on this set.

Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is almost complete and it seems the makers are aiming for Diwali release. A source close to the project revealed to Bollywood Hungama, said, “SLB was keen to release the film only in movie theatres, no matter how long they have to wait. With the new Tamil starrer Master doing well in the South for Pongal, hopes are now high in the North for a similar revival in theatre fortunes. SLB is looking at a Diwali release. If all goes well, Gangubai Kathiawadi would get a massive 2000-print release across India.”

Alia’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Husain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. The film tells the story of Gangubai, the Madam of Kamathipura, who was pushed into prostitution at an early age. Later, she rose to become a pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her client.

Besides Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The sci-fi film will also see stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

What do you think about SLB’s film releasing in Diwali? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Mission Mangal Box Office (Japan): Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan Led Film Scores Despite Pandemic & Limited Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube