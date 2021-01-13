Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The Alia Bhatt starrer initially went on floors back in 2019 but the shoot came to halt due to the lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. After almost six months, the actress returned to sets in October 2020.

For the unversed, Alia’s film is based on Husain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. The film narrates the story of Gangubai, the Madam of Kamathipura who was pushed into prostitution at an early age. She, later on, becomes an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her client.

According to mid-day, the production design team of Gangubai Kathiawadi has built a small new set at Joker Maidan in Film City, which is close to the existing set-up at the film studio in Goregaon. The new set will show the early 1960s when those living in the vicinity of Kamathipura wanted the red-light belt evacuated. At the time Gangubai spearheaded a movement against the evacuation of sex workers.

Alia Bhatt will be shooting scenes like giving speeches and holding marches on this set. The scenes were supposed to be shot last week but due to unexpected rains, the shoot was delayed.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will be seen Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. She will be romancing her beau Ranbir Kapoor in the film. The sci-fi drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. She will also appear in Bahubali director S. S. Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ and Takth with Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt shared a couple of photographs on Instagram where she is seen posing with her pet cat Sheeba. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Goodbye my angel.” Her mother Soni Razdan also expressed her grief on Instagram and wrote, “RIP Sheeba. We named you after the Queen of Sheeba because from day one you had such a regal air. My mornings will never be the same again. Thank you for the abundance of love you blessed me with Sheebles will miss you so much.”

