Following Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise in mid-June, his family, friends and fans have taken to social media to shared tons of memories with the late actor. His sister, Shweta Singh Kriti, also recently took to social media and shared something similar.

Shweta took to Instagram and posted a note written by SSR. She captioned her Instagram post, “Written by Bhai…the thought so profound ❤️ #ForeverSushant.”

This note, written by Sushant Singh Rajput, read, “I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis and school & Grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective, I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things… I realised I has the game wrong, Because the GAME was always to find out what I already was!!”

Sushant Singh Rajput fans soon took to the comments section t pour in love and comments on his words. One user wrote, “So thoughtful” A second commented, “may his soul rest in peace #foreversushant #missusushantsinghrajput” Another replied, “Beautiful just like him ❤️ God bless his soul. 💕 justice is pending not denied.”

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. Tomorrow, January 14, will mark the Kai Po Che! actor’s seven-month death anniversary. Meanwhile, the investigation into the reason behind his demise is still underway and the drug case that aroused during the questionings.

A legal battle is currently happening between Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters and his girlfriends Rhea Chakraborty. Recently, the Bombay High Court reserved its order in the application filed by SSR’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu to quash an FIR filed by Rhea. The Jalebi actress reportedly claimed that the late actor’s sisters had prescribed drugs to him without consultation. She also accused them of forgery and preparing a ‘fake’ prescription of medicines for his anxiety.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is currently being investigated by the CBI & NCB and fans are eagerly awaiting an answer.

