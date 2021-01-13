Bigg Boss 14 is witnessing a lot of twists and turns every now and then. The last weekend witnessed Naagin actress Jasmin Bhasin being eliminated from the house. As expected, Aly Goni was heartbroken and is taking his time to recover. Amidst it all, co-contestant Sonali Phogat claims that she’s in love with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor! Read on for all the scoop.

It all began in the kitchen area as Arshi Khan insisted Sonali to stare into Aly’s eyes. The actress turned politician claimed that she is too shy to do that. She was even asked to do the same with Eijaz Khan, to which she was ready. Eijaz, however, refused to allow that while Aly insisted!

Later, when the lights went off, Arshi Khan and Sonali Phogat were having an intense discussion on the bed. During this chat, Sonali could be heard saying, “Mujhe ye sab nhi karna chahiye na (I shouldn’t be doing all this, right)? I did not feel like this earlier. But something has happened”

Just not that, Sonali Phogat was also seen talking about it with Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Eijaz Khan. She mentioned how there could be no possibility of a relationship as Aly Goni loves Jasmin Bhasin. “Mujhe pata hai ye cheesein mere liye nahi hai, but feelings hain (I know this is not for me, but there are feelings),” she said.

To this, Eijaz tried to explain to her that some relations are just worth cherishing and it is not necessary that it gets acted upon.

During a conversation amongst other housemates including Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and others too, Sonali Phogat expressed her feelings. “When I came in the house, I found everyone the same, even Aly. But something happened last night,” she told the Bigg Boss 14 housemates.

Well, it’s just been a few days that Jasmin Bhasin left and all eyes are already on Aly Goni!

