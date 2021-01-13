The new season of Criminal Justice proved to be a top-notch addition to the binge-list with its nail-biting storyline and unexpected plot twists! The show also stirred up conversations about topics that otherwise would have been brushed under the carpet.

For those who enjoyed the show, we are certain that you will appreciate some of the many marvels that have been created by Applause Entertainment, the powerhouse behind the Criminal Justice franchise! Here is a list of titles across genres we highly recommend you stream at your earliest convenience:

Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story

Based on the book ‘The Scam’, the series received rave reviews last has been highly appreciated by critics and audiences alike, topping IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Web Series List of 2020. The show revolves around Harshad Mehta and his journey as he experiences the highest of the highs, and lowest of the lows of being a well-known stockbroker in Bombay. Set in the 80s and 90s, this series captures the true meaning of what it’s like to have it all, and then lose it all too, within the blink of an eye. He was labelled ‘The Big Bull’ as he began his bull run of the stock market only to end in a massive crash, costing thousands of people their lives, money, and other means of sustainability. Watch Scam 1992 streaming exclusively on SonyLIV.

Mind the Malhotras

They say families are like fudge…mostly sweet, with a lot of nuts! But, where The Malhotras are concerned, it’s probably just all nuts! When Mr and Mrs Malhotra observe a pattern of divorce in their friend’s circle, they feel a sense of scare that the same might happen to them. To avoid this, they decide to reach out for help. But what ensues next is a sequence of hilarity, mixed with bizarreness, as the therapist tries to help them tackle their issues, differences and quirks, alike. Watch Mind the Malhotras streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Hostages

Ronit Roy as Prithvi Singh brings the quote, “everything is fair in love” to life as he plays the role of a loving husband in this crime thriller packed with mystery. The series will entice you with a gripping plotline, and keep you hooked right from start straight to the finish line, as it takes you through the story of a retired IPS officer who will go to any length to save his wife’s life. But how far is too far? Watch Hostages streaming exclusively on Disney + Hotstar, now!

The Office season 1 & 2

This series is a Hindi adaptation of the American series of the same name. It takes you through the ordinary life of an employee in a paper company. Through time, you realize the essence of the extraordinary in their ordinary as you live moments of incessant laughter, pure love, and the friction that the co-workers share with each other. It’s a mockumentary that has the ability to lift your spirits up with its rib-tickling humour, impeccable timing of dialogue delivery, and remarkable screenplay. Binge watch the seasons streaming exclusively on Disney+Hotstar.

Hasmukh

To live his lifelong dream, a small-time comedian from a small town waits patiently for his big break. He soon realizes that even though his written material is funny, his delivery and timing of the jokes are mediocre at best, so he must up his game. Little does he know that that’s possible only after he commits a murder, and then performs his set. Will the adrenaline he gets from a good performance be incentive enough for him to want to kill again? Watch exclusively on Netflix, now!

